Kaduthuruthy locality shaken up as girl, parents, neighbour attacked by gang over romance gossip

Kaduthuruthy (Kottayam): The police arrested four members of a gang led by a girl on charges of attacking another girl, who is her friend, and her family members after barging into her house at Mangadu in Kaduthuruthy on Sunday night.

A 17-year-old girl studying for Plus 1, her friend Jibin Rahul, 21, of Ithithanam Puthevelil Enakkachira in Kurichy, his friends Sudheesh Sugathan of French Mukku in Kurichy and Krishnakumar Ramakrishnan, 26 of Pazhathottathil at Mammood in Madapally were arrested by the police in connection with the violent incidents that took place around 8.30 pm on Sunday.

Another gang member Shibin, 26, of Mammodu is at large.

According to police, the girl was attacked by the gang alleging that she had told some of her friends that the arrested student Jibin had a relationship with some other girl. Such a talk about Jibin's relationship with another girl is said to have provoked the arrested girl, leading to violent incidents.

Neighbour hacked



The gang also attacked the girl's father and mother. Their neighbour Ashokan, who tried to stop the violence, was hacked.



Ashokan is undergoing treatment at the Kottayam Medical College Hospital. He is out of danger.

When those in the neighbourhood came to the house, the gang tried to disperse after throwing an explosive substance. The local people caught the girl and the two gang members. One person managed to escape from the scene.

Jibin has also been admitted to Kottayam MCH after he suffered a hand injury. The knife used to stab Ashokan was seized by the police. The car in which the accused came to the house was also seized.

The forensic team from Kottayam examined the explosive substance. The fingerprint experts also took evidence from the crime spot.

The girl student will be produced before the Juvenile Court and others before the magistrate court, Kaduthuruthy Station House Officer K J Thomas said.