Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Malayalam actress Kozhikode Sharada, 75, passes away

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 09, 2021 10:44 AM IST Updated: November 09, 2021 11:27 AM IST
Topic | Kozhikode

Kozhikode: Veteran Malayalam actress Kozhikode Sharada passed away here on Tuesday.

She was 75.

She was admitted on Monday night to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital after she reported difficulty in breathing. She suffered cardiac arrest on Tuesday morning while undergoing treatment and was declared dead.  

RELATED ARTICLES

Sharada began her acting career with theatre. She made her film debut with Angakkuri in 1979. She, later acted in over 100 movies and several TV serials.

She worked predominantly in the Malayalam movie industry and was seen in films like Sallapam, Kannezhuthi Pottum Thottu, Kutty Srank, Ennu Ninte Moideen.

She was last seen in Sreevalsan J Menon's short film 'Jara'.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.