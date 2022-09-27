Malayalam
Popular Malayalam female actor sexually assaulted in Kozhikode mall

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 27, 2022 11:53 PM IST
A screengrab of the social media post from the actor explaining the incident.
A popular female actor in Malayalam has said that she was sexually assaulted during a film promotion event in a mall in Kozhikode.

The actor said in an Instagram post that a colleague also faced a similar experience.

She said the experience left her numb. "Are people around us so frustrated?" she asked.


A part of the post:
"Kozhikode is a place I like a lot. But, today while returning after the programme a person from the crowd grabbed me. It disgusts me to say where. Are people around us so frustrated? As part of promotion, we went to several places. But I had never had such a pathetic experience anywhere else. A colleague had a similar experience. She reacted, but I couldn't in that situation. For a moment I was dumbstruck. In that shock, I ask, is your perversion over?"

