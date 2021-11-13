Malayalam
M Mukundan wins JCB Prize for Literature, third Malayali to bag the award

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 13, 2021 10:04 PM IST Updated: November 13, 2021 10:29 PM IST
M Mukundan
Delhi: A Soliloquy, English translation of M Mukundan's Malayalam novel 'Delhi Gadhakal' won him the prize.
Thiruvananthapuram: Renowned Malayalam writer M Mukundan has been chosen for the JCB Prize for Literature 2021 for his novel Delhi: A Soliloquy, which is an English translation of Delhi Gadhakal that was published in Malayalam in 2011.

Mukundan has become the third Malayali to win the award that carries a cash award of Rs 25 lakh.

"The novel is so close to my heart," Mukundan was quoted as saying in a chat with MP and writer, Shashi Tharoor the other day. "Everything I have written comes from what I have seen or heard of."

Benyamin was the first recipient of the award that was instituted in 2018.

His 'Jasmine Days' that won the inaugural JCB Prize was the English translation of 'Mullappooniramulla Pakalukal' published in Malayalam.

In 2020, another popular Malayalam storyteller, S Hareesh secured the prize for his work Moustache (Meesha), which had upset Hindu organisations over controversial remarks made by a character in it.  

