Spurned Kerala woman throws acid on online lover

Adimali: A 35-year-old woman from Adimali in Idukki was arrested on Saturday after she splashed acid on a man over unrequited love.

The woman, identified as Sheeba, poured acid on Arun Kumar, from Poojappura in Thiruvananthapuram, last Tuesday.

As per reports, Arun lost sight of one eye following the attack that happened near the St Antony's Catholic Church in Irumpupalam around 10 am on Tuesday.

Arun, who had met Sheeba through Facebook, tried to end the relationship when he came to know that she is married and a mother of two.

Sheeba poured the acid, she had brought with her, on Arun's face while the duo was engaged in conversation. Sheeba also received acid burns on her face when Arun tried to evade the attack.

Sheeba met Arun through Facebook two years ago. Arun had promised to marry her initially but pulled back later after realizing the facts.

Sheeba invited Arun to Adimali after coming to know that he was searching for another alliance. Arun came to the hill town with his friends, and after the incident, Arun and his friends left the area and sought first aid at a private hospital in Angamaly.

He was later admitted to the Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

The police took his statement from the hospital after a complaint was lodged. The police collected the CCTV visuals of the incident from the area. Following this, Sheeba was taken into custody from her husband's home.