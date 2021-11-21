Four youths held with 168 gm of chemical drugs

Nedumbassery: The police arrested four youths and recovered 168 grams of chemical drugs worth lakhs of rupees which was being smuggled in a car.

The police carried out the seizure near Kariyad on the national highway. The arrested youths have been identified as Zafar Moitheen (24) of Perumbavoor, Hashim (23) of Aluva, P Jaleel (24) of Vengola and Asif (22) of Ulliyanoor.

The chemical drugs were converted into powder and in the form of biscuits for distribution. The accused had created a glove box type shelf under the steering wheel and concealed the chemical drugs for smuggling.

The exact worth of drugs would be determined only after chemical analysis.

On receiving information that chemical drugs are being smuggled in from Bengaluru, a police team led by Rural SP K Karthekeyan carried out the seizure and arrest.

The police team followed the vehicle of the accused at 9 am on Saturday and after giving chase, they were intercepted near Kariyad Kavala.

Though the accused made an attempt to abandon the car and flee from the spot, all four were arrested by the police team.

A weighing machine meant for weighing chemical drugs and narcotic substances was also recovered from the car.

Many youths go to Bengaluru for drug trafficking under the garb of tourists. All four accused have high education but none of them is employed.

The police said according to available information these youths are part of the drug traffickers who smuggle chemical drugs and

narcotic substances regularly.

Usually, on selling drugs to their customers they get a price that is up to ten times more than the procurement cost.

With the demand for chemical drugs growing by the day, more youths are getting attracted to drug trafficking.

Rural SP said that the investigation has been intensified and the police team is trying to get information about people for whom the drugs were brought.