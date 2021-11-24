Adoption row: From Anupama's pregnancy to DNA test | Timeline

Thiruvananthapuram: Former student leader Anupama S Chandran's fight to reclaim her baby has almost succeeded. The authorities of the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare (KSCCW) have assured her that they will hand over the child to her in two days. The baby boy was briefly snatched from her by her parents and subsequently handed over to a Vijayawada couple.

Here is the timeline of the events that initially was very much a domestic issue of a Thiruvananthapuram-based family with Leftist leanings but later turned out to be a sensational scandal with political overtones.

August 2020: Family comes to know about Anupama's pregnancy from her relationship with Ajith Kumar.

September 2020:Ajith, a CPM member and DYFI zonal secretary, is expelled by the party.

October 19: Anupama gives birth to a baby boy at a hospital in Kattakada.

October 22: Anupama's parents handover the new born to Kerala State Council for Child Welfare.

January 2021: Ajith Kumar seeks divorce from first wife.

February: Wedding of Anupama's sister.

March 2021: Ajith Kumar and Anupama start living together. Anupama is expelled from the party.

April 19: Anupama approaches Peroorkada police station with the complaint alleging her parents took away her baby and seeks to locate him.

April: Anupama lodges complaint with the Child Welfare Committee through a video call.

April 29: Anupama submits complaint to the Kerala DGP.

May: The complaint reaches Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner's Office.

May: Peroorkada police records Anupama's statement.

July: The details of the baby are added on the website of Central Adoption Resource Authority for adoption.

August 7: A five-member adoption committee decides to give the baby for temporary foster care to an Andhra Pradesh couple.

August 11: Anupama arrives at Child Welfare Council in search of her baby. She was shown another baby. Anupama gives an application for conducting a DNA test.

September 30: DNA test is conducted.

October 7: The DNA result reveals that the baby seen by Anupama at the Child Welfare Council was not born to her.

October 15: Anupama appears before the media with her complaint.

October 18: Police register a case on the eve of the first birthday of Anupama's baby.

October 21: Kerala State Womens Commission registers a case.

November 8: Anupama withdraws the habeas corpus petition filed in the high court.

November 11: Anupama and Ajith Kumar begin indefinite satyagraha in front of the headquarters of the Kerala Council for Child Welfare in Thycaud.

November 18: Child Welfare Committee (CWC) issues order to bring back Anupama's child from Andhra Pradesh for carrying out DNA test in Thiruvananthapuram.

November 21: The baby given for adoption was brought from Vijayawada to Thiruvananthapuram.

November 22: Biosamples of the baby, Anupama and Ajith Kumar taken for DNA test.

November 23: DNA test result comes out. The result reveals that Anupama and Ajith Kumar are the biological parents of the baby.