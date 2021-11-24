Adoption case: Crucial hearing begins, child summoned to family court

Thiruvananthapuram: The Family Court here, which is considering the case regarding the irregularities in the adoption proceedings of Anupama S Chandran's child, rescheduled its hearing to 2.30 pm on Wednesday.

The CWC was instructed to bring the child from Nirmala Shishu Bhavan to the court premises.

The court fast tracked its proceedings in light of the DNA test results, which confirmed that Anupama and her partner Ajith are the biological parents of the adopted child who was in the foster care of an Andhra based couple.

The CWC has submitted the test results to the court.

After the arrival of the DNA test, the Kerala government had asked the government pleader to fast track the legal proceedings to hand over the child to its birth mother at the earliest. The court will also be intimated of the details in the Women and Child Development Department Director's report.



On November 18, the Child Welfare Committee had issued an order directing the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare to bring the child back to Kerala.

A team, led by KSCCW officials and comprising an escort of a Special Juvenile Police unit, received the child from the foster parents in Andhra Pradesh on November 20 and brought him back to Kerala.

Since KSCCW began the proceedings to give the child for adoption, it will also submit an affidavit showing the annulment of the Free for Adoption certificate issued to the teacher couple from Andhra. A fresh order has to be issued, permitting handing over of the child to the real parents, Anupama and Ajith.

The KSCCW had earlier asked the family court to grant time till November 29 for filing a reply in the case. The case was scheduled for hearing on November 30.

Meanwhile, a departmental inquiry report has revealed that gross violations were committed while initiating adoption proceedings of Anupama S Chandran's baby.

The KSCCW and CWC committed gross violations during the adoption procedure, the inquiry report drafted by Women and Child Development Department Director TV Anupama said.

Anupama had approached CWC with a complaint about her missing child on April 2021 and the adoption proceedings began in July. The report observes that the CWC continued the adoption proceedings despite this.

The inquiry report was submitted to Minister for Health and Family Welfare Veena George.