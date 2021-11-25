Bengaluru-bound KSRTC bus rams lorry in Tamil Nadu; driver critical

Kochi: A Scania bus of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), bound for Bengaluru fromThiruvananthapuram, rammed a lorry near Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

The bus driver Hareesh Kumar who has suffered severe injuries is in a critical condition at a hospital in Krishnagiri.

The front portion of the bus was badly damaged in the accident.

According to reports, some passengers were also injured in the accident. However, none of their injuries are serious.

The incident happened 20 kilometres from Krishnagiri early Thursday morning. The police suspect that the driver may have slept off, resulting in the accident.

However, one of the passengers, Dev Narayanan, a native of Palakkad, said when they suddenly woke up in the impact of the accident, there was no vehicle in front of the bus. The vehicle which struck the bus would have sped away immediately after the accident, he told Manorama Online.

The passengers who were unhurt continued their travel in another KSRTC bus to Bengaluru.