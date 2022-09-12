One killed in KSRTC bus accident near Neriyamangalam, several injured

Kochi: One person was killed after a KSRTC bus plunged into a gorge here on Monday.

The bus overturned when its tyre burst while negotiating a hairpin curve near Neriyamangalam on the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway. The deceased has been identified as Sajeev, 52, from Adimali.

Rescue efforts are being undertaken by the Police, Fire and Rescue personnel and the locals.

As per preliminary information, the tyre of the bus bound to Ernakulam from Munnar burst leading to the accident.

The KSRTC bus met with an accident near Neriyamangalam. Photo: Manorama

The bus was full of passengers. The injured are being rescued and taken to different hospitals in Kothamangalam.