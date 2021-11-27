Accused who went underground over a 1990 counterfeit currency case rearrested

Kottayam: A 65-year-old accused, who was arrested 30 years ago with three counterfeit currency notes of Rs 10 denomination, was rearrested by the Police Crime Branch from Sultan Bathery in Wayanad district the other day, years after he went underground.

Kunneparambu Thomas, originally of Athirampuzha in Kottayam district, was rearrested by a police team led by Crime Branch Superintendent of Police KM Sabu Mathew and Deputy Superintendent of Police S Amminikuttan.

Thomas will be produced before the court on Saturday.

He was arrested by the police in 1990 initially in 1990. But during the trial in the court, he went underground along with his family.

Later, the case was handed over to the Crime Branch. Thomas and his family had been keeping aloof from their native place during all these years. The police had been on the lookout for him for the last many years with the help of the cybercell.

Recently, they got a tip-off that he was staying with his family in Sultan Bathery.

Thomas had told the police during his initial arrest that he got three counterfeit notes of Rs 10 denomination as part of the repayment made by his creditor.

SI Shajan Mathew, ASI B Girish, Senior Civil Police Officer Pramod S Kumar, Civil Police Officer Jaffer C Razhak and Woman Civil Police Officer Sunimol were part of the police team that arrested Thomas again.