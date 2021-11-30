No free treatment for unvaccinated persons: Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram: The state government has decided to deny free treatment for unvaccinated persons.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan communicated the decision of the COVID review meeting via a Facebook post on Tuesday.

"The government won't bear the treatment expenses of those who have been reluctant to take the vaccine. If they test positive for coronavirus, they will have to pay for the treatment," said the chief minister.

"Those who could not receive the vaccine doses because of ailments or allergies should produce a medical certificate."

Reiterating the Education Department's decision to take stern action on unvaccinated teachers, Vijayan said that they will have to undergo RT-PCR tests every week and submit the results to report for duty.

He added that these actions were essential to ensure the safety of the students in schools and colleges.

Omicron: Heightened vigil

The departments concerned have been urged to prepare the travel history of every person arriving from abroad.

"No compromise should be made in ensuring that they follow the COVID protocol," the CM said.

Vaccination drive in December

The CM said that a special vaccination drive will be held in the state between December 1 and 15. "Local self-government bodies must locate those who are yet to be fully vaccinated and get them to receive their second doses diligently," said the CM.

The health department has reported that 64.8% (1,73,13,579) of the eligible population is fully vaccinated while 96.1% (2,56,83,011) have received their first doses.