PG medicos, govt adamant as common man bears the brunt of strike

Thiruvananthapuram: With both the striking post-graduate (PG) students and the government refusing to budge, the normal functioning of emergency units in government medical colleges in the State have been hit, affecting the common man.

The resident doctors on indefinite strike were boycotting emergency duties such as in casualties, intensive care and labour rooms. PG students comprised the majority of those who were on duty in casualty wings.

With the State's about 2,000 PG medicos striking work, other doctors in medical college hospitals have been unable to meet the demand. It has been learnt that the government has orally instructed district hospital superintendents to refer only the critically ill to medical college hospitals.

Meanwhile, Principal Secretary (Health) Dr Rajan N Khobragade instructed the Director of Medical Education to initiate stringent action against those on strike. Students without attendance will not be allowed to sit the examinations, and they will be denied stipend.

Residents attending COVID-19 duties, too, were not signing the attendance register in solidarity with the strike. Doctors and House Surgeons have pledged support to the striking resident doctors.

Standing strike enters fifth day

The indefinite standing strike in front of the State Secretariat called by the Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association (KGMOA) entered the fifth day on Sunday.

The organisation called for the strike after the salaries and benefits of government doctors were slashed.

KGMOA's Alappuzha district committee organised the strike on Saturday. The organisation's former State secretary Dr B Mohandas inaugurated the strike, which will be taken over by the Association's Kottayam district committee on Sunday.

Dr Mohandas condemned the move to cut the salaries and benefits of doctors rendering selfless service, even as the government has been creating new pay scales for higher posts in other sectors.

KGMOA Alappuzha district committee president Dr Shyamaprasad, secretary Dr Rishad Methar, State committee member Dr Sabu Sugathan, Dr Manu Prabhakar, Dr Sarat Chandra Bose, Dr Tony, and Dr Umesh addressed the striking doctors.

Govt did everything possible to end strike: Minister

The government has done everything possible to reach a compromise with the striking PG students, Health Minister Veena George said.

Pointing out that the government has issued an order to appoint 373 non-academic junior residents, she said their appointments will be made by adhering to due procedures.

Condemning the resident doctors' boycott of intensive and emergency care duties, the minister said it has been causing difficulties to the people, and that it cannot be accepted.

The strike has been continuing after side-lining leaders who had earlier reached a compromise with the government, the minister said.

On the 'unnecessary allegations' being levelled against the government over her visit to Attappady, George said she had visited that area within a month of taking the oath of office. She justified the transfer of Dr Prebhudas, who had criticised the government for infant deaths in Attappady. Dr Prebhudas, who was the superintendent of the Government Tribal Speciality Hospital at Kottathara in Attappady, was transferred to the Taluk Hospital at Tirurangadi.

The doctor had said that the government cared about Attappady only when infant deaths were reported. He made the comment soon after George's visit to the area.