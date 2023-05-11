New block of Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital to be named after Dr Vandana Das

Thiruvananthapuram: To commemorate the service of Dr Vandana Das, who fell victim to a brutal attack while on duty, a new block at the Taluk Hospital in Kottarakkara will be named after her.

Health Minister Veena George has instructed the director of health services in this regard, said the minister's office here on Thursday.

The cremation of Dr Vandana was held on the premises of her home at Muttuchira in the afternoon. The 25-year-old was the only daughter of KG Mohandas and Vasanthakumari.

Dr Vandana, who was a house surgeon at the Kottarakkara hospital had been attacked with scissors by an unsupervised accused, who had been taken there by the police following a violent episode near his house.

The accused, Sandeep (42), who was a teacher at the Government UP School, Nedumbana, was remanded and admitted to the Poojappura Central Prison Thursday night.