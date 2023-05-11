Health minister visits Vandana's home, declines to address media

Kottayam: Health Minister Veena George on Thursday paid tribute to Dr Vandana Das who was stabbed to death in Kottarakara taluk hospital. The minister visited Vandana's residence at Kaduthuruthy here on Thursday and consoled her parents. The minister was quite emotional while paying homage to the young doctor.



The minister arrived at Vandana's residence without any prior alert and refused to address the media.

Veena George has been heavily criticised for her alleged remark on the 'lack of experience' of the house surgeon. Social media has been raging about the comment from George. Many on Twitter, including senior doctors, have called the comment 'insensitive'.

Reacting to the row, the minister stated that her words were twisted and said that she never makes insensitive comments.

Vandana Das (25), a house surgeon at the Taluk Hospital in Kottarakara and a student of Azeezia Medical Institue of Science & Research, Kollam, was stabbed to death by a school teacher in the wee hours of Wednesday. The doctor, who suffered over 11 wounds, breathed her last while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.