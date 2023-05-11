Kollam: “Sandeep was holding a stick in his hand and calling the police on the phone when I reached the place in the morning. He was bleeding from the leg. Though I tried to cajole him, he did not listen. It was later that the police took him to hospital. I shudder to think of the incidents that happened in the hospital…” says Binu of Vadakkevila house, Kudavattoor, who is a member of the CPM local committee.

The man who accompanied the police when Sandeep was taken to hospital was also injured in the stabbing attack which claimed the life of a doctor. Binu is under treatment at a private hospital in Palathara.

According to Binu Sandeep was creating a ruckus from Tuesday noon on the road near his house which is adjacent to the Parabrahma Temple at Cherukarakonam.

"Around 10 at night, my neighbours Rajendran Pillai, Abhilash and I reached the place and sent Sandeep home. At 3:30 in the morning yesterday, Sandeep reached behind the kitchen door of his neighbour, Gopala Pillai of Padinjhattathil house, and created a commotion. I reached the place upon coming to know of the incident. Since he did not relent even after I tried to pacify him, I went to the house of Sandeep’s relative, Rajendran Pillai, and informed him of the situation. By that time, the police had arrived. Sandeep told the police that someone was trying to kill him. Although the police asked him to drop the stick, he did not comply. The police took Rajendra Pillai and me along while taking Sandeep to the Kottarakkara Hospital," Binu explained.

He also described the horrifying stabbing incident which claimed Doctor Vandana's life.

"Dr. Vandana examined him and shifted him to the dressing room for dressing the wound. She suggested taking an X-ray. When we were waiting after taking the out-patient token for the procedure, Sandeep came out of the room and attacked the Home Guard and the police. When I tried to restrain him, he stabbed me on the ribs and throat. I ran for my life to another room and kept the door closed by pressing hard against it," Binu said with a sigh.

"When I opened the door briefly, he was pacing up and down. It was only when I came out of the room that I came to know that the doctor too had been stabbed,” he added.