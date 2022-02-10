CM Pinarayi announces 100-day plan for LDF govt’s first anniversary

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday made a grand announcement in connection with the first anniversary of his second government.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) government will complete one year on May 20 and in the next 100 days culminating in the anniversary 1,557 projects at a cost of Rs 17,183 crore would be either started or completed, the CM declared while meeting the media after a long gap.

Major announcements:

* 17.51 lakh jobs through electricity, water resources and local bodies departments. As many as 4.64 direct or indirect jobs through other departments.

* Internet K-Fon connection for 100 families each and 30,000 government offices in each assembly constituency.

* Inauguration of 20,000 houses and 3 apartments through Life Mission projects. Inauguration and granting of keys of 532 houses constructed under Punargeham project for fishermen families. Boats which can accommodate 75 persons to be distributed.

* Title deeds (pattayams) for 15,000 landless families. Digital resurvey of land to be started.

* 2,500 classrooms to be built for for students of classes 8-12 by the Scheduled Castes Development Department.

* "Njangalum Krishileikku” programme to encourage agriculture. Organic farming in 10,000 hectares.

* A scheme entailing conversion of ration cards into smart cards would be launched. The service at doors across the state will also begin.

* Inauguration of construction activities at the halting-places (edathavalam) of Sabarimala devotees

* 150 Nava Kerala fellowships.

* Empowerment of differently abled above 18 years of age by promoting vocational education.

* Subhiksha hotels in all districts.

* Inauguration of 1,500 rural roads.

* Loans from Backward Classes Corporation to Non-Resident Keralites returning from abroad.

* Construction of waste-to-energy plants in Kozhikode and Kollam.

* Micro plan of extreme poverty survey to be published.

* Inauguration of Special Branch headquarters, police research centre, women and child friendly police station at Malappuram. Foundation stone laying of 23 police stations.

* Thavanur Central Jail to become operational.

* The depth of Puzhakanila lake to be increased and construction of bund along Vembanad lake to start as part of the first phase of Kuttanad Package.

* Tube well water distribution schemes would be inaugurated at Changanassery, Kurichi, Kottayam municipality, Amballur in Ernakulam, Kattakada in Thiruvananthapuram, Nagaroor, Karipra in Kollam.

* Inauguration of an airstrip constructed with the assistance of NCC.

* The first phase of the Kudumbasree Pravasi Bhadratha programme is to be inaugurated.