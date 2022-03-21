Fares of bus, auto and taxis to be hiked soon: Kerala Transport Minister

Thiruvananthapuram: The fares of bus, auto and taxis are likely to be hiked in the near future, Kerala Transport Minister Antony Raju informed on Monday.

The development comes on the back of recommendations submitted by the Justice Ramachandran Committee.

The government-appointed committee had held discussions thrice with all the concerned parties before making the recommendations.

The minister said the auto-taxi fare hike was inevitable in the face of soaring fuel prices.

The minimum auto charge is likely to be increased from Rs 25 to Rs 30.

The committee also recommended an increase in the fare from Rs 12 to Rs 15 per km after the minimum distance.

In addition, a 50 per cent surcharge outside the corporation and municipality limits, and a 50 per cent surcharge on night travel within the city limits are also on the cards.

The waiting charge of Rs 10 per 15 minutes remains the same.

The minimum charge for taxis below 1500cc is likely to be increased from Rs 175 to Rs 210 and the kilometre charge from Rs 15 to Rs 18.

The committee also recommended an increase in the minimum fare for taxis exceeding 1500 cc from Rs 200 to Rs 240 and a kilometre fare from Rs 17 to Rs 20.

It was also recommended that the waiting charge be maintained at Rs 50 per hour and a maximum of Rs 500 per day.

The demand raised by the private bus owners to raise the minimum fare will also be considered, the minister said.

The fares of bus, auto and taxis will be hiked together, he added.

The private bus owners had earlier announced that they will go on an indefinite strike from March 24.

Their major demand is that the minimum charge for a trip is raised to Rs 12. Other demands include a hike in students' minimum fare to Rs 6, exemption of vehicle tax until the COVID period is over, and reimbursement of tax paid during the pandemic period.

It remains to be seen if the strike will be cancelled given the government's move to hike fares.