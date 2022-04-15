SDPI worker hacked to death in Kerala's Palakkad

Palakkad: A youth was hacked to death by assailants at Elappully in Kerala's Palakkad district on Friday.

The youth has been identified as 43-year-old Subair. He was travelling with his father on a bike when the gang attacked him.

Though Subair was rushed to the hospital, he could not be saved.

His father Kuppiyod Aboobacker, who too was hurt after falling off the bike, is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Subair was a district committee member of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

The local SDPI unit has raised allegations that the murder was plotted by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

They alleged that this was retaliation for the murder of 27-year-old RSS worker Sanjith last year. The police is also pursuing that angle.

The gang which came in two cars abandoned one at the crime scene, the police said.

It is believed that one of the cars used in the attack belonged to Sanjith.

RSS activist Sanjith too had met a similar fate. He was knocked off his bike and slashed with machetes on November 15, 2021.

He too was a resident of Elappully.

The police had arrested several SDPI workers then, including Mohammad Haroon, the suspected key conspirator behind the attack.