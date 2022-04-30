Malayalam
Customs bust smuggling attempt by Malappuram couple; gold worth Rs 3.28 cr seized

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 30, 2022 06:11 PM IST
Safna and Abdusamad.
Topic | Malappuram

The Customs seized gold worth Rs 3.28 crore from a couple at the Karipur International Airport here on Saturday.

Abdusamad (47) and his wife Safna (34) of Kuttikodan House, Amminikadu, Perinthalmanna here have been arrested for attempting to smuggle the gold.

The Customs found 3,642 gram gold in a mixture form on Safna. Abdusamad had 3,672 gram of gold in his possession.

Of the total, 1.17 kg was being bandaged on to their bodies while the remaining was kept inside undergarments and socks.

It is understood that the officials managed to extract 3.141 kg of gold from the mixture.

