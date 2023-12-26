Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Customs seize gold worth Rs 68 lakh from Karipur airport

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 26, 2023 09:17 PM IST
The gold was found in a mixer grinder in the first case while in the second it was concealed in the rectum of the passenger. Photo: Special arrangements
Topic | Malappuram

Malappuram: Customs seized smuggled gold worth Rs 68 lakh in separate incidents from the Kozhikode International Airport on Tuesday.
The gold was found in a mixer grinder in the first case while it was concealed in the rectum of the passenger in the second case, officials said.

Kasaragod native Muhammed Javad (28), who landed from Dubai, tried to smuggle the gold weighing 0.18  kg , worth Rs 11 lakh, in cylindrical form concealed inside the capacitor case of a mixer grinder. Suspecting something amiss, the customs sleuths reexamined his bag. They found out after the baggage was x-rayed again. 

In another case, customs arrested Malappuram Kunnappilli native Muhammed Anees Meempidi (43). He attempted to smuggle gold worth Rs 57 lakhs in the form of powder in three packages concealed in his rectum. The passenger had come from Ras Al-Khaimah.

RELATED ARTICLES

Officials caught him under suspicion and he confessed to the smuggling during the interrogation. The gold powder recovered from him weighs 0.983 kg, officials said. 

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.