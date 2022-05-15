Sanskrit University student run over by mini-lorry in Angamali

Angamali: A 20-year-old student of the Sree Sankaracharya University was killed in a midnight road accident in the heart of the Angamali Town. Another student was injured.

Vadakara resident Ameya was run over by a mini-lorry as she was crossing the road along with a few other students who were returning after participating in the arts fest (kalalotsavam) of their university. The accident happened at 12:05am on Friday.

Witnesses claimed a car that came behind the mini-lorry too ran over Ameya's body.

She died instantly.

Ameya was the daughter of K Prakash and VM Bindhu of Thazhepandiparambathu House on Customs Road in Vadakara in Kozhikode district.

Ameya was proceeding to the Angamali railway station to catch a train to her native place along with other students.

The injured student, Sreehari, belongs to Payyannur in Kannur district.

Ameya and Sreehari were part of a group of eight students of the Payyanur centre of the university. They were returning after participating in arts fest competitions at the main campus of the institution, popularly known as the Sanskrit University, located at Kalady.

A little while before the accident they had alighted from a bus at the KSRTC depot at Angamali. They were walking towards the railway station when the accident happened.

Sreehari too was hit by the same mini-lorry that fatally hit Ameya. She was discharged after emergency care. She has a fracture on her leg.

The vehicle sped past after the accident. Police are scouring the CCTV visuals to identify the vehicle.

The vehicle struck the student on a zebra-crossing.