Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

2 Malayali students die in bike accident on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 28, 2023 05:19 PM IST
Representational image
Representational image. Photo: Shutterstock
Topic | Wayanad

Two Malayali students died in a road accident on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway Sunday morning.

Nithin, a native of Nilambur and Shahin Shajahan of Nedumangad, both 21-year-olds, died on the spot, said Manorama News.

The duo was headed to Mysuru from Bengaluru when their bike rammed into the rear of a lorry.

RELATED ARTICLES

Nithin and Shahin were third-year degree students at the Cauvery Group of Institutions in Mysuru.

The post-mortems were held at the KR Medical College in Mysuru. The bodies will be handed over to the families later in the evening.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.