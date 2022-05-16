IMD withdraws Red Alert as rain subsides in Kerala, Orange Alert in 7 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala witnessed heavy rainfall and waterlogging in several parts on Sunday and Monday morning.

The Indian Meteorology Department (IMD) however, withdrew the Red Alert issued in five districts after the rain subsided in several parts.

An Orange Alert has been issued in Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts. A Yellow Alert was issued in all the other districts except Palakkad and Wayanad.

The Met department has also issued an Orange Alert in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts for Tuesday. A Yellow Alert will be in place for all other districts.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

The IMD had warned of heavy rain in Kerala and extremely heavy rain in isolated places in the State on Monday due to the high intensity western wind blowing along the Arabian Sea due to the influence of cyclone above southern Karnataka.

Waterlogging in several parts

Two relief camps were opened in Thrissur following the flooding of houses in Kodakara Kavilpadam area and housing colony in Mala Puthenchira.

Houses damaged in Thrissur following heavy rains. Photo: Manorama

In Idukki, the road near near Cheeyapara in the Kochi-Dhanuskodi route has begun collapsing following the heavy rainfall in this area.

Meanwhile, three Kerala fishermen who were reportedly missing in the sea have been located on the western coast of Tamil Nadu, a day after they had set out for fishing.

They were rescued by Tamil fishermen off the coast of Kanyakumari District and brought to Colachel Town, the coastal police at Vizhinjam on the southern coast of Kerala stated.

Efforts are on to bring the fishermen to their native place, further north in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram district.

The IMD had asked fishermen to not venture out in the sea in the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coast on Monday due to inclement weather and the likely occurrence of heavy winds at a speed of 40 to 50 km per hour.

No fishing will be allowed in the Gulf of Mannar and the Kanyakumari coast till tomorrow due to the chances of heavy winds in the area at a speed of 40 to 50 km per hour.

Five teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were deployed in various districts of Kerala on Sunday in view of the extremely heavy rainfall.

Upon the request of the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), the NDRF teams were deployed in five districts of Idukki, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad.

NDRF said the teams are self-contained and equipped with flood rescue equipment, collapsed structure search and rescue equipment, communication equipment and PPE kits.

It said the control room at Arakkonam was closely monitoring the situation round the clock.

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) have asked people to stay away from rivers and other water bodies. The SDMA have asked people to also not travel to hilly regions unless it's an emergency and to avoid night travel until the rain subsides.

The IMD had predicted that the Southwest monsoon, which is also known as Edavapathy in the State, is likely to bring its first showers to Kerala by May 27, five days earlier than the normal onset date.

Since it was raining in the southern part for the past few days, the district administrations have issued warnings to people staying in low-lying areas, on the banks of the rivers and hilly regions to remain vigilant.