Off-road racing: MVD may revoke actor Joju George's licence

Kochi: Taking cognisance of actor Joju George's failure to appear before the Idukki Regional Transport Officer (RTO) despite being served a notice for taking part in an illegal off-roading event at Vagamon, the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) is likely to revoke the actor's driving licence.

A show-cause notice will be served to the actor. Failure to respond again will have serious consequences, RTO R Ramanan said.

Ramanan issued a notice to Joju on May 10, directing the actor to appear before the officer with the necessary documents of the vehicle he drove during the event and his license.

Though Joju responded to the notice saying he would show up on the date stated, he failed to do so, Manorama Online reported.

The actor has now sought more time to appear before the RTO.

Considering the seriousness of the offence, Joju's licence could be suspended up to six months. The Idukki Collector has also directed the MVD to take action against all those who were involved with the event, including actor Binu Pappu, who organised the programme.

It was KSU Idukki unit president Tony Thomas who registered a complaint against Joju George.

The Youth Congress and the actor have been at loggerheads ever since the latter openly criticised the organisation's dharna against the hike in fuel prices a couple of months ago in Kochi, calling it a public hindrance.