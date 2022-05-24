French diplomat calls on Kerala CM, discusses collaboration in education and other sectors

Consul General of France in Pondicherry and Chennai, Lise Talbot Barre called on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and ministers R Bindu and KN Balagopal during her three-day visit to Kochi that will conclude on Wednesday.

Ms Barre, who has maintained close ties with Kerala since her appointment in 2020, discussed potential collaborations in various sectors, including blue economy, education and technology, during the meetings.

The possibility of hosting an Education Summit involving France and Kerala in the coming months was discussed during Ms Barre's meeting with Higher Education Minister Bindu.

"The ongoing MoU between France and Kerala institutions and possible future collaboration on student exchange programmes were also discussed," informed the Bureau of France in Chennai in a press release.

Consul General, Lise Talbot Barre during her visit to the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies in Kochi on Monday. Photo: Twitter/ @FranceinPondi

"Kerala occupies a special place in the framework of the strategic partnership established between France and India," the Bureau informed.

On the first day of her tour, the Consul General visited The Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute and the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies.

A team from Campus France, the French Agency for the promotion of higher education, international student services and international mobility accompanied Ms Barre during her visit.