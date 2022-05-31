Vagamon off-roading: Actor Joju George pays Rs 5,000 fine

Thodupuzha: Award-winning actor Joju George has paid a fine of Rs 5,000 with the Kerala Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) for engaging in dangerous driving at an illegal off-roading event at Vagamon.

The fine was paid at the Regional Transport Office (RTO), Idukki, on Monday. A week ago, the actor had personally reached the RTO for submitting an explanation on the matter after the MVD had served him a notice.

In the notice, Idukki Regional Transport Officer R Ramanan had asked Joju to show cause for not suspending his license for dangerous driving. In his explanation, Joju said that he was not aware that the off-road race was conducted without obtaining the necessary permissions. Moreover, the actor said that members of the public were not at risk as the event was held in a private estate.

The Vagamon police also have registered a case against Joju in connection with the race for violating an order of the District Collector banning such events in Idukki.

The MVD and the police initiated action against Joju, who shared the best actor award of the Kerala Government this year, based on a complaint filed by Tony Thomas, Idukki district president of the Kerala Students’ Union (KSU).