Wild boar culling: Civic body chiefs seek more clarity on Chief Wildlife Warden's order

Thiruvananthapuram: The heads of local self-government bodies in Kerala have sought more clarity on the guidelines issued by the Chief Wildlife Warden regarding the powers given for killing wild boars barring three methods.

They seek clarity regarding disposal of carcass of the killed animal. Though the guideline mentions that the carcass should be disposed of using scientific methods, there is no clarity regarding the methods to be used.

The order of the Chief Wildlife Warden says that honorary wildlife warden, local panchayat president, municipal chairperson, corporation mayor or any other designated official can hunt and kill wild boar. Though others can also be entrusted with the responsibility to kill wild boar as per the order, those going for such an option should clearly specify the reason for the same.

Also there is no mention in the order about the alternative persons who can be chosen for killing wild boars.

The chiefs of local bodies point out that the lack of clarity on such issues in the order could lead to further confusion in the minds of people.

The panchayat presidents have decided to submit a memorandum to the forest minister and forest chief raising the demand.

The Chief Wildlife Warden's order clearly says that only wild boars that cause destruction to life, property and agricultural crops can be killed using methods other than poisoning, electrocution and use of explosives.

Meanwhile, wildlife department sources said that more clarity can be given on the matter if they send a written complaint.

As reported earlier the Government Order (GO) would be effective till May 30, 2023. As per it the power vested with the Chief Wildlife Warden, under Section 11 (1) B of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, has been delegated to the honorary wildlife wardens and authorised officials to cull wild boars.

The local body chairpersons have been designated as as honorary wildlife wardens empowered to cull wild boars, states the order.