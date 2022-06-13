Pesticide content found to be higher in chilli varieties, other vegetables in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The State Agriculture Department has found out that the content of pesticides is higher than the permissible limits in bajji chilli, sambar chilli, green chilli and capsicum being sold in the open market in Kerala.

The same is the case with coriander powder, cumin powder, chilli powder, the organically-grown red spinach, pea, beans, cabbage, cauliflower, curry leaves, bitter gourd and cucumber available in the market.

The study undertaken during the period from last April to September was conducted by the Pesticide Residue Research and Analytical Laboratory situated at the College of Agriculture at Vellayani as part of the "Safe to Eat" Project.

Of the 602 samples collected, the pesticide content was found in 157 samples. The samples were collected from government-run Eco Shops, open market outlets, organic vegetable selling shops and vegetable farmlands.

In vegetables, the pesticide content reported is 27.92 percent. In spices, the percentage of pesticide is found to be 11.76 percent.

But according to the Agriculture Department, the pesticide content in vegetables is found to be lesser compared to previous years. In the five varieties of fruits tested, not even one variety was found to have contained pesticides in it.

As per the report, vegetables and fruits such as soybean, water melon, mango, garlic, ginger, shallot, potato, plantain banana, colocasia, pine apple, bread fruit, green spinach, pumpkin and ragi and sword bean are found to be safe for consumption.

PESTICIDE CONTENT LEVEL

Open Market: Bajji Chilli, Sambar Chilli, Green Chilli and Capsicum: 25.74%

Eco Shops: Beans, Cucumber: 30.30%

Procured Directly from Farmers: Red Spinach, Green Spinach, Bitter Gourd: 42.42%

Organic Vegetable Shops: Curry Leaves, Red Spinach, Bitter Gourd, Capsicum, Peas: 23.81%