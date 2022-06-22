Kerala reports 4,224 Covid-19 cases, India's active tally rises to 81.6K

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 4,224 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. This is for the first time after the third wave of pandemic that such an unusual increase in the number of cases were reported.

It was on February 14 that Covid cases went above 4,000-mark last time.

On Tuesday, Ernakulam district reported the maximum number of cases (1,170) followed by Kottayam (549), Pathanamthitta (309) and Kozhikode (305). As many as seven deaths due to the pandemic was confirmed on Tuesday, taking the total COVID death toll in the State to 699,04.

The number of fever cases is also on the rise. On Tuesday alone, 15,923 such cases were reported. As many as 104 persons were admitted to hospital with high fever.

India adds 12,249 coronavirus infections

India reported 12,249 new coronavirus infections and 13 deaths, while active cases went up by over 2,300 in a 24-hour span, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The latest updates pushed the country's overall Covid-19 numbers to 4,33,31,645 cases, 5,24,903 deaths and 81,687 active cases, the data released at 8 am showed.

The number of active cases rose by 2,374 from Tuesday to stand at 81,687, and now constitute 0.19 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The country's COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.60 per cent as the number of people who have recuperated from the disease increased to 4,27,25,055. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent.

A healthcare worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary, at Gateway of India, in Mumbai, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. BMC has organised vaccination drives at tourist places in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

According to the ministry, 196.45 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020. It surpassed the grim milestone of four crore cases on January 25 this year.

The 13 new fatalities include eight from Kerala and one each from Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

(With PTI inputs.)