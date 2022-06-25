Kerala student found dead at home in UK

London: A Malayali student was found dead in his home in Huddersfirled, Yorkshire on Thursday evening. The deceased is Milan Tommy, 24, a native of Athirampuzha in Kottayam.

Milan's death came as a shock to the Malayali community in Britain on Friday morning.

He arrived in the UK six months ago to study business management at Huddersfield University.

The incident was reported to the police by fellow students of the varsity. It was Milan's roommate who first saw his body after returning home.

The police, after completing the mandatory checks, have shifted the body to the mortuary. Milan's sister is a student at Oxford Brookes University.

