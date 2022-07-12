Murder attempt: HC denies SFI leader Arsho bail, lambasts Kerala Police

In a setback to CPM, PM Arsho, the state secretary of its students' organisation, SFI, was denied bail in an attempt to murder case by the High Court of Kerala, which came down heavily on the Kerala Police for inaction.

The court criticised the state police for dragging the investigation in the case from 2018.

"It is surprising to note that the investigation of this case is not yet completed even though the crime was registered as early as 2018," observed Justice Viju Abraham.

The court pointed out that the accused had misused his freedom when he was out on bail earlier. He was scot-free despite the court cancelling the earlier bail and ordering an arrest in February.

The police had claimed that Arsho was missing even though during the period he had attended several public events. In the last week of May, Arsho reportedly took part in the SFI state conference at Malappuram, where he was also elected to the post of state secretary.

He had only surrendered on Monday before the Ernakulam Central SP C Jayakumar. Later, he was remanded for 14 days. It was a bail plea in this arrest that was turned down by the High Court.

He is accused of attempting to murder advocate Nizam Nassar at his house in Erattupetta on November 8, 2018.

Arsho is also accused in over 40 criminal cases, including an assault on a student after locking him up inside a hostel room and making casteist remarks on an AISF woman leader.

Last month, the state police had drawn flak for being mute spectators when Arsho was garlanded by SFI activists in their presence.