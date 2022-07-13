3 Keralites dead after boat capsizes in Canada

Alberta, Canada: Three Keralites met with a watery grave in the Alberta province of Canada in a boat mishap during a weekend leisure trip. The tragedy happened during a bid to rescue a compatriot.

The dead include two who hailed from Ernakulam district and one from the nearby Thrissur district. The deceased are: Leo Maveli (41), Jeo Paily and Kevin Shaji (21).

Leo was a native of Athirappilly, near Chalakudy. Jeo hailed from Neeleswaram in Malayattur. Shaji belonged to Kalamassery on the outskirts of Ernakulam.

While the bodies of Jeo and Shaji were recovered immediately, Leo's body was found much later.

Another Keralite in the group, Thrissur native Jijo Joshy, has been rescued.

Leo, Jeo and Kevin were reportedly trying to rescue Joshi. Though they managed to save Joshi, they could not swim to safety reportedly due to freezing weather conditions.

The boat capsized in the Spray Lakes Reservoir, near Canmore town, in the Banff National Park around 10.30am on Sunday (10pm IST). The four-member group had gone fishing on a boat owned by Jeo. They used to go on such rides frequently.

Jeo is the son of Pailey and Jancy Pailey, the former member of the Malayattoor-Neeleeswaram Panchayat. Jeo, who had been residing in Canada for 20 years, ran an automobile workshop. Sruthi is his wife, and Oliver their son.

Kevin was the son of Shaji and Beena.