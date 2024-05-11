KSEB delivers a shock: Higher bills for those who installed solar plants

Thiruvananthapuram: The rooftop solar plant project of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has come under fire as the beneficiaries started receiving exorbitant electricity bills over the last two months. It is learnt that the shifting of the solar bill settlement schedule from September to March has dealt a severe blow to these consumers. The unusually inflated power bills have come under sharp criticism, with people including former DGP R Sreelekha voicing their objection on social media.



The beneficiaries alleged that KSEB has discreetly raised the charges for those consuming solar power. They opined that shifting from the on-grid project to the off-grid project, which stores energy generated by solar panels in batteries would be a better option. But the bill amount is increasing without a corresponding increase in consumption.

KSEB's justification

KSEB has issued a clarification regarding these allegations. They state that these concerns are being raised by individuals who lack knowledge about the billing of solar plants. The board argued that the country follows a dynamic pricing system for power consumption. The cost of power between 6 pm and 12 am is significantly higher than during the day (solar hours). Since solar panels generate power only during the day, consumers stand to benefit when comparing consumption and generation during daylight hours. However, with power consumption rising during the evenings in recent months, it's natural for the bill amount to increase proportionately.