Mystery looms over death of Kochi youth in Hong Kong

Kochi: Jijo Augustin, a native of Kacheripady here was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Hong Kong. Jijo was employed on a ship. Hong Kong police informed Jijo's family that his body was recovered from the sea.



Jijo's family claimed that he faced death threats while working on the ship. It is reported that Jijo had raised concern over his safety on the ship during a telephone conversation with his family on May 13. According to a report on Manorama News, Jijo had discussed the issue with one of his friends too.

It is reported that Jijo was missing from the ship for the last four days. A person who introduced himself as a captain of the ship contacted his family and informed them about his missing over the phone. Later, Jijo's family filed a complaint with MP Hibi Eden and the MP's office contacted Hong Kong police. His body was recovered from the sea after Hong Police initiated a probe into the missing complaint.

It is reported that procedures including his post-mortem will be completed soon.