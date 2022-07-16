Rains continue to lash Kerala, some dams nearing full capacity

Thiruvananthapuram: Authorities on Saturday issued an alert to those residing along the banks of rivers in the north and central Kerala as heavy rains continue to lash most parts of the State with certain dams nearing storage capacity.

Quoting the weatherman, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said heavy rains would continue for the next five days and cautioned people living in hilly regions to remain vigilant.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an yellow alert to eight northern districts - Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

Vijayan said 24 relief camps were opened across various districts and over 1,200 people were accommodated there.

"In this monsoon season, 73 houses were completed destroyed and 1,186 partially damaged. Twenty people lost their lives and nine were injured till now. One person is missing," Vijayan said.

Idukki District Collector told PTI that a first warning was received from Tamil Nadu with regard to the water- level in Mullaperiyar Dam.

"As of now, the water level is at 135.45 feet. We have already alerted the officials concerned. We have opened a control room," Collector said.

Meanwhile, authorities sounded an alert to people residing on river banks after four shutters of the Malampuzha Dam in Palakkad district were opened for the first time this season.

Malappuram district Collector V R Premkumar urged people living on the banks of Mukkaipuzha, Kallathi and Bharathapuzha rivers flowing through the district to be on alert.

The residents on the banks of Chaliyar river and Korapuzha in Kozhikode district were asked to be on high alert after the shutters of Kakkayam Dam were lifted on Wednesday. Authorities imposed a strict ban on tourists visiting Kakkayam Dam site.

Official sources said the water levels in Karapuzha and Banasurasagar dams in Wayanad district were steadily rising.

The catchment areas of these dams were receiving unprecedented rains for a few days taking the water level to its maximum.

The uninterrupted downpour continues to play havoc in various parts of the northern districts of Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Malappuram.

Massive flooding is reported in the eastern belts of these districts. Many people were shifted to rescue shelters. Many houses in the coastal belt were partially damaged in the gusty winds and massive rains.