Three more arrested over Yuva Morcha leader's murder in Karnataka

Mangaluru: Police have arrested three more people in connection with the murder of Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru at Bellare village in southern Karnataka, close to the state's border with Kerala. With this, the total number of people arrested has gone up to 10.

Praveen was murdered on the night of July 26.



Basheer, Shihab and Riyas, hailing from Bellare, are the latest to be arrested. They were reportedly nabbed from Kerala.

Police has eralier arrested Shafeeq (27) from Sullya Bellare, Sakkeer (29) from Savanuru, Saddam (32) and Harris (42) both from Bellare Pallimajalu, Abid (22) from Sullya Navoor and Noufal (28) from Bellare Gourihole.

All persons involved in the conspiracy and murder have been identified by the police. Further investigation is on.

A Special Investigation Team of the Karnataka Police has been investigating the case covering many places in Kerala and Karnataka.

Praveen Nettaru (32), the Dakshina Kannada District executive committee member of the Yuva Morcha, BJP’s youth wing, was hacked to death at Bellare village in the Sullya Taluk of Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka.