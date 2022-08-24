Thrissur woman accused of murdering mother over property dispute

A man in Thrissur's Kunnamkulam has complained that his wife was poisoned by their daughter over property dispute.

Rukmini (57) had died Tuesday evening and according to a Manorama News report, the post-mortem revealed the cause of death as poisoning.

The police are reportedly monitoring the suspect, Indulekha based on the complaint of Rukmini's husband.

It is alleged that Indulekha gave rat poison to her mother after the latter refused to hand over her property comprising a house in 14 cents at Kizhur in Kunnamkulam.

The other day, Rukmini had been rushed to a private hospital for conditions similar to jaundice. She later died. The doctors, who examined her, had suspected the possibility of poisoning.

It is understood that Indulekha's husband works abroad and they have a 17-year-old son. Rukmini's husband had alleged that Indulekha had also attempted to harm him using pesticides.