Fake WhatsApp group: Crime Branch to question PC George's son today

The Crime Branch will question PC George's son Shone George in connection with a case over setting up a fake WhatsApp group for spreading false information to assist actor assault case-accused, Dileep.

Shone will be quizzed at the Kottayam Crime Branch SP Office on Tuesday. The Crime Branch had, last Thursday, raided his residence.

As per the case against Shone George, he created a WhatsApp group to spread false information on the survivor in the 2017 actor assault case.

The alleged activity came to light when investigators checked the mobile phone of Dileep's brother Anoop in connection with a conspiracy case. They stumbled upon the fake WhatsApp group named 'Dileepine Pootanam' (Dileep must be trapped).

It is understood that the profiles in the group -- including that of Dileep's ex-wife and leading Malayalam actor, Manju Warrier and DGP B Sandhya -- were fake.

It is alleged the chats in the WhatsApp group were manufactured to create an impression that Dileep was framed in the conspiracy case. Shone was suspected of creating the WhatsApp group.

PC George, whose residence was raided by the Crime Branch earlier this month, in connection with case, had said the phone mentioned by the investigators had gone missing in 2019.

Shone had said the Crime Branch seized three mobile phones and tab from his residence. He had claimed that though he knows Dileep well, he was not close to the actor's brother Anoop.