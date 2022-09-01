Heavy rains likely to last in Kerala till Sunday; orange alert in 7 districts today

Thiruvananthapuram: Widespread heavy rains with lightning are likely to pound several parts of Kerala till Sunday, according to the warning issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Very heavy rains are likely in isolated places of the state on Thursday, it said.

Incessant rains may continue to lash the state in the coming days due to the formation of a strong cyclonic circulation over Tamil Nadu and nearby areas and a low-pressure belt in regions from Tamil Nadu to Madhya Pradesh. Fishers have been asked not to venture into the sea due to the possibility of winds blowing with speeds reaching 40 to 50 kmph along the Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep coasts till Sunday.

An orange alert was issued in Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissur districts, and a yellow alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod districts for today.

An orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain and a yellow alert indicates heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm.

Yellow alert in 10 districts tomorrow

A yellow alert has been issued in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, and Kozhikode districts for Friday.

Similarly, a yellow alert has been given in Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad, and Malappuram districts for Saturday and in Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod districts for Sunday.





