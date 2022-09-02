Kerala rain: Orange alert in 3 districts, yellow in 8

Our Correspondent
Published: September 02, 2022 09:32 AM IST
Representative image. Photo: Manorama

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread rain across Kerala on Friday.

The weather office has issued an orange alert in Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki, and a yellow alert in every other district except Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

As per the forecast, the state will receive heavy rainfall for four more days.

Landslide in Malappuram
A landslide was reported at Panthalloor in Malappuram in the wee hours of Friday.

One acre of rubber was damaged in the incident. The area had been receiving incessant rainfall.

Those living in the area had been shifted to safer locations as a precaution. No casualties were reported and no houses were damaged in the landslide.

