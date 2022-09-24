Malayalam
How is Govt planning to recover losses caused by hartal, asks HC

Onmanorama staff
Published: September 24, 2022 05:01 PM IST Updated: September 24, 2022 05:37 PM IST
KSRTC bus conductor A Baburaj inside the damaged bus, in which he was on duty on the PFI hartal day in Kozhikode. The bus' driver P O Sasi's leg was injured in stone pelting. Photo: M T Vidhuraj.
Topic | Kochi

Kochi ∙ High Court on Saturday asked the government how it plans to recover the loss of KSRTC buses vandalised in hartal called by the Popular Front of India (PFI).

The court directed the government to submit a report before October 17.

The court demanded that action should be strict and speedy.

The High Court had registered a case against PFI suo motu as the lightning strike was called without giving a 7-day prior notice to the authorities.

The court also said that such lightning strike calls should be met with iron fists.

A division bench of Justice AK Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice Mohammad Niaz had directed that a police report be filed, specifying the loss of public and private property in the violence.

