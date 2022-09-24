Kochi ∙ High Court on Saturday asked the government how it plans to recover the loss of KSRTC buses vandalised in hartal called by the Popular Front of India (PFI).

The court directed the government to submit a report before October 17.

The court demanded that action should be strict and speedy.

The High Court had registered a case against PFI suo motu as the lightning strike was called without giving a 7-day prior notice to the authorities.

The court also said that such lightning strike calls should be met with iron fists.

A division bench of Justice AK Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice Mohammad Niaz had directed that a police report be filed, specifying the loss of public and private property in the violence.