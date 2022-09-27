KSRTC seeks Rs 5.06 crore in damages from PFI hartal organisers

Kochi: The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has moved the High Court seeking damages worth Rs 5.06 crore for the losses caused during the hartal called by the Popular Front of India (PFI).

PFI called for a hartal on September 23 in protest against the NIA raids and arrests at its offices and leaders' residences across the country.

Kerala witnessed widespread violence that day. There were attacks on KSRTC, which decided to run services considering the difficulties people might face.

Following this, KSRTC approached the High Court seeking compensation.

70 buses attacked

KSRTC buses, which bore the brunt of the 12-hour statewide hartal, last Friday told the High Court at least 70 buses were destroyed in stone pelting from agitators.

Minister for Transport Antony Raju had then said the attack on KSRTC also resulted in injuries to several drivers and passengers.

"KSRTC services were held with police support. Due to the attacks, many services leaving various depots were cut short. To prevent such attacks against the KSRTC in the future, strong action will be taken," Antony Raju said.

"The losses incurred will be recovered from the perpetrators. Legal action will be taken on those who destroyed the buses," he said in a statement.