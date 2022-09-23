PFI hartal: KSRTC bears the brunt, 70 buses destroyed, Rs 45 lakh in losses

KSRTC (Kerala State Road Transport Corporation) buses bore the brunt of the 12-hour statewide hartal called by the Popular Front of India on Friday.

The Advocate General informed the High Court of Kerala that at least 70 buses were destroyed in stone pelting from agitators. The estimated loss to KSRTC is almost Rs 45 lakh.

The AG apprised Justice Devan Ramachandran of the situation while the court was considering various petitions related to the KSRTC.

The court expressed shock at the incidents of violence and destruction of property and stated that people and organisations with the right thought process would never resort to violence.

Later the High Court initiated suo motu proceedings against the leadership of PFI for organising the hartal, which is banned.

Meanwhile, Minister for Transport Antony Raju issued a statement condemning the attack on KSRTC that also resulted in injuries to several drivers and even passengers.

"The losses incurred will be recovered from the perpetrators," said Antony Raju. "Legal action will be taken on those who destroyed the buses," he added.

"KSRTC services were held with police support. Due to the attacks, many services leaving various depots were cut short. To prevent such attacks against the KSRTC in the future, strong action will be taken," Antony Raju said.