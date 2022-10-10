Kerala BJP removes Sandeep Varier from spokesperson role

BJP Kerala has removed Sandeep G Varier from its spokesperson role. The decision was taken Monday at the party's state leadership meeting in Kottayam.

K Surendran, BJP state chief, told mediapersons that it was an internal matter. "The organisation has certain views on the role of Sandeep Varier as the party's spokesperson. Based on that he has been removed from the post," said Surendran.

Varier was a regular presence in television debates on state and national politics.

There were allegations of Varier misusing his position to raise funds. It is understood that there was a call for his removal from the spokesperson role.

He was accused of demanding Rs 20 lakh from a businessman in Thrissur. It is alleged that later he accepted Rs 5 lakh from the person.

Besides, a woman member had also filed a complaint with the party leadership. He was accused of attending a programme with an organisation part of the now-banned Popular Front of India during an overseas tour.

Sandeep Varier is yet to respond to the removal or the allegations.