Human sacrifice case: Cops used dummy to re-enact crime at Elanthoor house

Pathanamthitta: The Kerala Police has reportedly arranged a dummy of a woman to reconstruct the crime connected to the human sacrifice at Elanthoor.

The prime accused Mohammed Shafi and the other accused, Bhagval Singh and Laila, were taken to the house that was reportedly the scene of two human sacrifices.

The police searched the property belonging to Bhagval Singh with the help of sniffer dogs and found weapons that were likely used for the murders.

The weapons were discovered at a massage centre on the property. The bodies of two women -- Padmam and Rosly -- were recovered earlier. The police suspected more dead bodies to be buried on the property.

Based on the probe done on the property, turmeric plants were found at several spots, planted in an unusual pattern leading to the suspicion that more bodies might have been buried.

However, it is understood that the cops have not been able to unearth more bodies on the day.

Earlier, when the police brought the accused to the crime scene for evidence collection, a large crowd of locals had thronged the place.

The accused were sent for 12-day custody on Thursday, on charges of conducting human sacrifice to gain prosperity in life by pleasing the Goddess.