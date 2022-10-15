Were visuals of Elanthoor human sacrifice posted on dark web?

Elanthoor: The police investigating the double human sacrifice case at Elanthoor in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala have still got a tough job at hand despite cracking it.

With the help of cyber crime investigators, the police are checking the dark web as they suspect that the accused had shot the visuals of the chilling crime and posted it in real-time in the mysterious virtual space.

There are reports of murder and suicide footage being posted in real-time on the ‘red rooms' within the dark web. The attempt is to find out if the footage of the horrifying murders at Elanthoor turned up in such dodgy online spaces.

Two women, Padmam and Rosily, were killed at Elanthoor as part of the human sacrifice. Their post-mortem went on for 48 hours the other day. The procedure took so long as the doctors had the strenuous task of differentiating and identifying the mutilated body parts. Padmam's body had been cut into 56 pieces and buried. As Rosily's body had mostly decayed, only the bones were obtained.

One of the accused Mohammed Shafi had removed the gold ornaments from the bodies of the slain women and the 39gm gold was pawned at a nearby finance firm, as per his statements. The police have found the receipts in this regard from his house.

Dark web



The dark web is a special layer on the internet which cannot be accessed by ordinary cyber users. It is operated using anonymous web browsers. Even the computers on which such browsers work will not be able to identify the presence of the dark web.



Illicit transactions worth crores of rupees by way of drug trafficking, arms trafficking and the sale of child pornography videos are taking place on the dark web regularly.

Human sacrifice bid in TN foiled



Chennai: After receiving a complaint about a human sacrifice bid, the Tamil Nadu police rushed to a house at Tiruvannamalai and thwarted the attempt. The family members threatened to ‘sacrifice themselves' if the ritual was disrupted. The police team then broke down the door of the house, and arrested the five family members and the black magic practitioner.



Tiruvannamalai is about 200 km from Chennai.