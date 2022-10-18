NHAI regrets bird deaths during road widening in Malappuram

Malappuram: The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has owned up to the responsibility for the “unfortunate” incidents in which the axing of trees as part of road widening has caused the death of many birds, including cormorants and herons.

“It was not done intentionally or with a wrong intention,” the NHAI said in its reply to a letter by Thomas Lowrance, CEO of Thiruvananthapuram-based, Save Water Lands International Movement (SWIM). He had written to the NHAI, drawing its attention to the bird death incidents at Randathani and V K Padi areas in Malappuram district.

The incidents drew widespread condemnation after the photos and videos of the same were widely shared on social media platforms. The birds, especially cormorants and herons, got crushed under the tree when an earth mover was used to bring down the old tree at V K Padi.

The nests were toppled, the eggs got cracked, and many fowls were bleeding and can be seen crawling in the images.

“The Forest officials were involved in the cutting of trees. Yet the unfortunate incidents happened,” it said.

The NHAI added such incidents were the first in the history of road-widening activities in the state and that the agency would take strict measures to “avoid” them in the future.

Kerala Public Works Department Minister Mohammad Riyas had sought a report from the NHAI based on the incidents.

The Malappuram Assistant Conservator (Forests) gave permission to axe 1,491 trees on August 26, 2020, as part of the road widening process. The project also got the approval of the agencies, including the local self-government bodies. All primary processes, including the handing over of Rs 65.01 lakh (the price of the trees), were completed. However, the cutting of the trees started only in January this year.