Teen abducted with promise of role in film, director among two held

Koyilandy: Two persons, including an upcoming director, have been arrested for allegedly abducting a 17-year-old girl here after luring her with the promise of a role in a film.

Director Jasik Ali (36), a native of Kelambath, Kuruvangad, and his friend Shamnad (33), a resident of Al Irfat, Mannarkandy, Erinjikkal, were traced to Madivala in Karnataka by a police team that rescued the teenager.

The accused was on the run for the past several days, frequently changing their hiding places. A police team led by Koyilandy CI N Sunil Kumar first rushed to Gundlupet while acting on a tip-off that the duo was hiding there with the victim.

However, they made their escape good just before the police party reached there. The cops examined the CCTV footage of the hotel where they stayed and confirmed their identity.

A detailed further probe, with the help of the Cyber cell, revealed the accused fled to Mysore and from there to Bangaluru. Finally, they were held from Madivala after tracking the mobile number of their driver.

The police said the accused lured the teenager by promising a major role in his upcoming film. The girl’s parents earlier lodged a complaint.

The police team that nabbed the accused includes SI V R Aravind, Senior Civil Police Officers O K Suresh, Vinish, and Woman Civil Police Officer V Mavya.