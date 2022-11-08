Family of teenager alleges murder after doc states slow poison as cause of death

Kaliyakkavilai: The family of a 19-year-old, who died on November 5, alleged that she was murdered by her lover. Abhitha, daughter of Chinnappar and Thankabai of Vavara, was a first-year BSc student at a private college in Kaliyakkavilai.

According to the victim's mother Thankabai, the doctor's report stated that Abhitha's liver was completely damaged as a result of consuming a liquid containing slow poison.

Abhitha's kin alleged that her death was similar to that of Sharon Raj, who died recently after being poisoned by his lover.

Based on Thankabai's complaint, Nidravila police have registered a case. Further action will be taken once the postmortem report is out.

As per the complaint, Abhitha was in a relationship with a youth from Nidravila for two years. Though Abhitha's family was against the relationship, she said he had promised to marry her. However, the man is believed to have backed out from his word.

The two reportedly met on September 7 after the youth asked to meet Abhitha alone. Her relatives alleged that the man gave her soft drinks laced with poison in an attempt to get rid of her, as she started experiencing severe stomachache the day after.

Abhitha was then admitted to a private hospital in Marthandam and later shifted to another hospital in Thiruvananthapuram for further treatment, where she eventually died.